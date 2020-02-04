PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — New details are emerging on a TV show set to film in our area.

It appears pre-production is ramping up for the new Showtime series, “Rust.”

At least one homeowner said she was contacted by a location scout.

Also, late last month, the Pittsburgh Film Office put out a “cars wanted” ad. Producers are looking for vehicles from the year 2014 or older.

Actor Jeff Daniels is starring in the series and serving as executive producer.

The show is based on the 2009 novel “American Rust,” about rundown former steel towns in Fayette County.

Filming is set to begin in the middle of next month and run through the end of June.