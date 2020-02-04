PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There are two major events taking place in Washington tonight and tomorrow, and KDKA’s Stacy Smith discusses them with political analysts.

Joining KDKA’s Stacy Smith is former Pennsylvania Governor Tom Corbett. The governor is a Republican and he also served as state attorney general and the U.S. attorney for the western district of Pennsylvnia.

As we go “around the table,” we find Jim Burn the former chairman of the Democratic party in Pennsylvania, and Joe Mistick who knows democratic politics as well, if not better, than anyone.

The two events, the State of the Union tonight and the vote on whether to convict President Trump in his impeachment trial tomorrow.

Corbett says he doesn’t think any Republicans will cross the line and vote to convict President Trump during the impeachment trial. “There’s a great deal of risk — the wrath of President Trump could be part of that,” he says.

Moving on to the State of Union, Mistick says the State of the Union is pure entertainment, and that’s while he’ll be watching.

“There are some theatrics on it, and we have a showman up there who is going to present it,” says Burn.

He says if he talks about Wall Street, the jobs and the unemployment rate — and he sticks to those things — he should have a good night.