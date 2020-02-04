  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Outages, Pittsburgh News, Verizon, Verizon Wireless, western Pennsylvania


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you have Verizon Wireless, and you’ve noticed your cell phone service is spotty this morning, you’re not alone.

The DownDetector Outage Map is showing thousands of reports of problems with Verizon service centered over Western Pennsylvania, parts of Ohio and parts of West Virginia.

The outage reports are stretching from Pittsburgh to the City of Washington, Canonsburg, Bethel Park and even as far north as Youngstown and Erie.

KDKA is reaching out to Verizon Wireless to get confirmation on what exactly has happened.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments