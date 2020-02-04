Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you have Verizon Wireless, and you’ve noticed your cell phone service is spotty this morning, you’re not alone.
The DownDetector Outage Map is showing thousands of reports of problems with Verizon service centered over Western Pennsylvania, parts of Ohio and parts of West Virginia.
The outage reports are stretching from Pittsburgh to the City of Washington, Canonsburg, Bethel Park and even as far north as Youngstown and Erie.
KDKA is reaching out to Verizon Wireless to get confirmation on what exactly has happened.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
