PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For the second year in a row, Billy Porter has put his own spin on the State of the Union address.

Hours before President Trump would address the nation from Washington, D.C., Pittsburgh native and activist gave his own “LGBTQ State of the Union” address.

In a video posted on Facebook, Porter would criticize the President as well as address several topics affecting the LGBTQ community.

“Our nation is facing one of the biggest crises of my lifetime,” Porter said. “So far our nation has survived the first term of Donald Trump, but who’s to say what another term would do to this country, to democracy and, truly, to the entire world?”

Porter also addressed violent hate crimes against transgender people.

“This heinous violence against trans people, which disproportionately affects trans women of color, is nothing short of an epidemic,” Porter said.

Porter’s address ended with a request for compassion.

“Every act of kindness is a blow against cruelty,” he said. “Every act of empathy is a blow against bigotry. Every act of courage is a blow against cowardly self-interest. And every act of love is a blow against hate.”