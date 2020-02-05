ELLWOOD CITY (KDKA) — The Ellwood City Medical Center can no longer operate after its provisional license with the Pennsylvania Department of Health expired last week.

According to a report from the Beaver County Times, the hospital’s license expired on January 28 has not been renewed. The hospital did not send a response after the license expired.

A health department spokesperson told the Beaver County Times that the hospital was no longer able to meet minimum requirements for a provisional license.

On Monday, a note was left on the front door letting patients know they could still access their medical records by calling 724-752-0081.

The report also said the hospital had been cited over 40 times by the health department since they were taken over by Americore Health LLC in October 2017. Equipment issues, staffing issues, and supply issues were the reason for the citations.

Americore Health LLC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in December and the hospital has not been open to patients since December 10. The health department shut down the emergency room and inpatient services in November for violations. This led to over 150 layoffs.