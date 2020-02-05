Comments
WASHINGTON D.C. (KDKA) — Here are how local Senators voted on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
The Senate voted to acquit President Trump on both impeachment charges on Wednesday.
West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin voted to impeach President Trump.
The Democrat announced the news before Wednesday’s vote.
“I must vote yes on the articles of impeachment,” Manchin said in a statement. “I take no pleasure in these votes, and am saddened this is the legacy we leave our children and grandchildren.”
Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) voted to acquit President Trump, saying on Tuesday that Pres. Trump did not commit an impeachable offense.
Meanwhile, Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) voted “guilty” on both impeachment charges.
