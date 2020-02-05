NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) — Investigators are searching for the person who fired shots at an undercover officer.

It was a very active scene last night with multiple police departments responding to the scene of Kenneth Avenue and Constitution Boulevard.

New Kensington Police were on patrol and believe they saw someone wanted for another incident.

A vehicle that was being used by an undercover officer— approached the person and that’s when shots were fired.

KDKA has learned no one was hit and police did not exchange gunfire.

This prompted nearby Westmoreland County Community College to be put on lockdown.

Students going to their night classes were escorted to their vehicles and allowed to leave.

Pennsylvania State Police say they’re not even sure the person they saw was the person they originally thought.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details