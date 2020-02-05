



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A North Hampton Volunteer Fire Chief accused of driving with a blood alcohol content more than two times the legal limit waived his preliminary hearing.

John Schwend was relieved of his duties at the beginning of January after Hampton Township officials confirm Schwend was allegedly driving drunk behind the wheel of his fire station-owned SUV.

Police say Schwend and another chief were pulled over in Hampton Township after a Christmas party in Etna, and the officer drove them to Schwend’s home.

However, later that night Schwend was arrested after police say he allegedly crashed the SUV into several utility poles, yanking down power lines. According to the arresting officer, his blood alcohol content was more than the legal limit at .186.

Schwend also serves as the Edgeworth Borough manager.

At the beginning of January after Schwend was relieved of his duties, Edgeworth Borough Mayor Gary Smith said he planned to keep Schwend as his borough manager.

Schwend has entered into counseling and had already made arrangements for counseling prior to this incident.

He’s charged with two counts of driving under the influence and one count of reckless driving and now faces formal arraignment before a trial in Allegheny County Common Pleas court.