  • KDKA TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Pittsburgh International Aiport, Pittsburgh News, Therapy Dog

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new dog will be joining the team of therapy dogs at Pittsburgh International Airport.

Denver, a 4-year-old yellow lab has joined the team and officially started working last Friday.

Keep an eye out for Denver if you are coming or going through Pittsburgh International Airport.

Comments