PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new dog will be joining the team of therapy dogs at Pittsburgh International Airport.
Denver, a 4-year-old yellow lab has joined the team and officially started working last Friday.
#PITPAWS alert! We are excited to welcome Denver, a 4yr old yellow lab, to the @PITairport therapy dog team! He officially started last Friday, and settled right in. Get ready to see more of this cute face soon! 💛🐶 🐾 ✈️ @aptherapydogs #flypit #therapydogsofpittsburgh pic.twitter.com/cze6ykW2cC
— tara hoover (@tarahoover) February 5, 2020
Keep an eye out for Denver if you are coming or going through Pittsburgh International Airport.
