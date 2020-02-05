Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh restaurant has just been ranked as one of the most romantic restaurants in the nation just in time for Valentine’s Day.
Altius in Mt. Washington made OpenTable’s “100 Most Romantic Restaurants In America For 2020” list. Being located on Gradview Avenue, the restaurant has a stunning view of the city.
OpenTable says its new ranking of the most romantic restaurants in the U.S. looks at 80 million reviews of more than 30,000 restaurants across the country.
On Altius’ website, the restaurant says it tries to offer new concepts with “higher standards for food quality, creativity, design and hospitality.”
You must log in to post a comment.