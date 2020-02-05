PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An exhibit dedicated to Pittsburgh’s history in Negro League Baseball is on display as part of a celebration of Black History Month.

The exhibit is on display at Pittsburgh’s City-County Building.

It features photos, artifacts, and memorabilia with history of the Negro League Baseball in the city of Pittsburgh.

Some of the items feature the Pittsburgh Crawfords and Josh Gibson.

Along with memorabilia on display, there will also be screening of the award-winning documentary “King of the Hill: Baseball’s Forgotten Men.”

The documentary spotlights the Pittsburgh Crawfords and Homestead Grays.

The exhibit will be on display for the entire month of February.