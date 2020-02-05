



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 7:00 p.m. tonight through 7:00 a.m. Thursday morning due to the potential of freezing rain.

Temperatures will be more in line with expectations for this time of the year today.

Yesterday’s high hit 60 degrees, the second time in two days temperatures were that warm.

Highs today will still be warmer than average with a high of around 42 degrees.

Most of today will be dry with the spot snow showers and freezing drizzle possible this morning.

There will even be some sunshine this afternoon with partly cloudy skies for a few hours.

