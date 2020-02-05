CLAIRTON (KDKA) — New details have come that tell what led to a shooting Tuesday morning.

28-year-old Gerald Johnson is facing one charge of criminal homicide in the shooting death of 25-year-old Joseph Perlick-Spernak.

Johnson told police he was at the home with one of his female coworkers on Tuesday morning.

Johnson and the coworker were engaged in a sexual act in an upstairs bedroom when Perlick-Spernak walked into the home and the bedroom.

Perlick-Spernak then grabbed a gun that Johnson had placed on a dresser in that bedroom.

There was a struggle between the three, and they all tumbled down a stairway.

Johnson gained control of the gun and told police he fired one shot at Perlick-Spernak.

He is now being held at the Allegheny County Jail.