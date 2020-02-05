Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Internal testing for Port Authority’s mobile ticketing app will begin next week.
Riders on the 1, 16, 41, 91, G3, G31, and O12 will see a new device on their buses.
According to Port Authority, these devices are test pilots that will only be accessible to employees but they are hoping to follow with a public pilot later in the year.
The app will allow riders to pay their fare using their phones.
Port Authority is hoping to have the app available to everyone later this year.
