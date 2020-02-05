Comments
PERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One person is dead following a crash in Lawrence County Wednesday morning.
It happened along Portersville Road just before 11 a.m. in Perry Township.
It appears a tractor trailer and a school van crashed, head-on. The driver of the van was reportedly killed in the collision.
The road is closed while the investigation continues.
The cause of the crash and name of the victim have not been released.
