SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A Shaler Township man will spend more than 5 years behind bars after investigators seized nearly 3,000 images and 60 videos of child pornography on his devices.
Brian Reddinger, 37, was sentenced to 63 months in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Tuesday.
Reddinger was convicted of possession of material depicting the sexual exploitation of minors.
In 2016, while officials were executing a search warrant, Reddinger reportedly admitted to searching, downloading, viewing and possessing child porn, saying he searched for it at least once a week and had files depicting victims as young as 5 years old.
While he said he had been deleting files, he said he “probably has a gross number” of child porn on his devices and asked agents to overlook the situation.
In total, 2,932 images and 60 videos were seized.
