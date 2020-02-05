PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers have signed a key executive to an extension.

On Wednesday, the team announced that VP and GM Kevin Colbert has signed a one-year contract extension.

He will be with the team through at least the 2021 NFL Draft.

Colbert is entering his 10th season as the Steelers’ general manager but has been with the team for 20 seasons.

“It’s hard to quantify how fortunate I am to have been part of this organization for the last 20 years,” Colbert said in a team-issued release. “I look forward to the challenge of getting our team back into playoff contention while never losing sight of our ultimate goal – winning a Super Bowl.”

