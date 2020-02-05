



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times while riding a Z-Trip taxi.

Police said a passenger on a Z-Trip ride was shot and found unresponsive on Wednesday.

Police said the taxi service picked up the victim in the 2500 block of Bedford Avenue.

The driver told police as he started to pull away, someone shot at the car, breaking the back window.

“As they were leaving, shots were fired at the vehicle,” said Pittsburgh Public Safety Public Information Officer Maurice Matthews. “The male passenger was struck twice.”

The driver continued to the Residence Inn Hotel on Bigelow Boulevard, where he called 911 around 7:10 p.m.

The driver was not hurt.

Police have not released a description of any suspects.

