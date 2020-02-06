



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Slow down, plan extra time for your commute and leave space in between your car and the vehicle in front of you.

That’s the advice the Allegheny County Department of Public Works is giving drivers for their Friday morning commutes. The area is expected to see anywhere from 3 to 5 inches of snow tomorrow, with heavy snow expected during rush hour.

Public Works says 26 salt trucks with plows will head out at 2 a.m. early Friday morning to start prepping roads.

Sometime during the morning commute, KDKA’s Ron Smiley says the rain we’re seeing today will change to snow.

This is also about the time that temperatures also will hit the 32 degree range, meaning that we will have snow accumulating shortly after it begins to fall.

However, while Allegheny County Public Works says they’re preparing for 3 to 5 inches, Ron Smiley is predicting the accumulation will be around 2 inches in the Pittsburgh area.

He says locations farther north will have a higher chance of seeing snow totals nearing 4 inches as as you cross over Interstate 80. Some isolated spots in the Laurel Mountains will likely see upwards of 6 inches of snow.

