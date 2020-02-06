(KDKA) — Dogs can be an important part of their owners’ lives. Pet care website Rover.com surveyed dog owners about how their pooches impact their relationships with humans.

Rover.com asked 1,500 American dog owners about their relationship with their pet for its “Anatomy of Dog Love” report.

95% of pet parents said they believe their dogs love them, according to the survey. Pet owners said they think their animals show love through cuddling and their body language.

But what about dog owners and their relationships with other humans? The survey found that nearly half of all dog owners said they’d only date another dog person. When looking for love, 72% of pet parents said they’re more likely to click on a dating profile if there’s a dog in the picture. And one in five pet parents said they’ve stayed in a relationship longer because of their significant other’s dog.

The survey found 86% of pooch people in a relationship feel more like a family with a dog. Half of pet parents reported that they spent more time together after getting a dog, and 71% of dog owners in relationships said they’re more attracted to their partner after seeing how they care for their pooch.