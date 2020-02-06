PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The construction of two large office buildings is underway at The Pointe at North Fayette, and that means one thing.

“Fifteen-hundred new jobs to the area,” says Chris Heck, president of the Airport Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Boardwalk Project is the latest from Burns & Scalo Real Estate.

“Boardwalk One and Two, fully occupied by one tenant, ConnectiveRX,” adds Heck.

It’s a New Jersey-based technology services company.

ConnectiveRX wouldn’t talk on camera, but Heck of the Airport Chamber, which will assist in the hiring, says these are good jobs.

“It’s IT jobs. It’s engineering jobs. There’s a pharmaceutical play there with ConnectiveRX, so there’s a lot of very interesting well-paid jobs coming to our community.”

Developer Jim Scalo said the buildings will open in two phases — April 1 and Oct. 1.

“It’s a total of 220,000 square feet,” Scalo told KDKA money editor Jon Delano on Thursday.

“This is the largest deal in Parkway West in 10 years.”

The design is state-of-the-art, featuring a cafeteria and an employee fitness center.

And Scalo says they are constructing sidewalks for easy access to the hotels, shops, and restaurants at the nearby Pointe.

And to make sure there is plenty of parking, Burns & Scalo has purchased an adjacent building so that its parking lot will be available to ConnectiveRX employees.

Besides the transportation and traffic problems for 1,500 employees, there’s another consequence that will affect everyone.

There will be a little more congestion on Parkway West, but maybe all these new jobs will make it worth it.