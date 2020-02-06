



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A student at a Pennsylvania college may be the first case of Coronavirus in the state.

While the test results will not be available for a few days, a student at Layfette College in Northampton County was taken to the hospital with “very minor symptoms.”

The student had recently traveled to China and returned to the school’s campus for the spring semester.

According to the Centers For Disease Control, 12 people in the United States have tested positive for the illness.

Meanwhile, schools in western Pennsylvania, including Pine Richland are alerting parents of the virus and sending out recommendations.

According to the school’s recommendations, if your family has been to mainland China you’re asked not to attend a school or large public gatherings for 14 days after departure from China.

The Lafayette student is in good condition and the risk to the campus is low.

KDKA’s Lindsay Ward is waiting to speak with the Allegheny County Health Department to see if anything will change on their end.