



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The attorney for a retired priest convicted of indecent assault of a minor is claiming his client never should have been convicted because the statute of limitations has run out.

Father Hugh Lang, who had been a priest for more than 60 years, was joined by many supporters at the courthouse on Thursday.

He was convicted of molesting an 11-year-old boy while he was pastor at St. Therese Church in Munhall nearly 19 years ago, though the judge stayed his sentence until his attorney can challenge the conviction.

The attorney Lang hired after his trial insists Lang never should be been charged.

“The statute of limitations, with respect to the unlawful contract, had run long before Father Lang was charged with that crime,” attorney Robert Mielnicki said.

The victim told the court his life was profoundly impacted by his encounter with Father Lang.

A statement from the now-30-year-old says, in part:

“Father Lang made him take his clothes off.” “Touched him inappropriately.” “Took naked photos of him.” “(It) changed his life … He couldn’t maintain relationships.”

Lang’s attorney says Pennsylvania keeps changing the law on the statute of limitations in sexual assault cases but contends it doesn’t apply to this case.

If upheld, Lang — who is 89 years old — will be sentenced to 9-24 months.

This will enable him to stay in the county jail instead of a state prison.

He will get five years probation, have to register as a sex offender and have no contact with minors.

Lang has maintained his innocence.