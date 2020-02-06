PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – First responders were on the scene after a woman was hit by an vehicle in downtown Pittsburgh.

A woman was struck at the intersection of Forbes Avenue and Grant Street downtown Thursday afternoon.

The driver of that vehicle reportedly stopped. A witness says the vehicle was going about 10 to 15 mph hour. Bystanders quickly rushed in and blocked the road off from any other vehicles.

One person who jumped into action told KDKA, “That’s just what you do. Everybody helps each other out. Actually, when I first saw her, she kind of reminded me of my mom. So it was kind of surreal, I was like ‘wow I can’t believe that’s somebody’s mom, somebody’s wife.'”

The woman was taken away by ambulance from the scene.

There is no report on her condition yet, but one witness said she seems to be okay.

