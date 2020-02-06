Comments
ZELIENOPLE (KDKA) — When robbing a bank, it’s probably best to clear your search history.
That’s something Chad Vaughan forgot to do prior to robbing the NexTier Bank in Zelienople in October of 2018.
Vaughan pleaded guilty to robbing the bank and part of his online history was part of the case that the prosecution brought against him.
According to police, Vaughan had searched “what is the jail time for a bank robbery” and “how easy is it to rob a bank” prior to committing the crime.
Vaughan is facing up to 20 years in prison.
