



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Former Pittsburgh Steeler Kam Kelly pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct after he was kicked out of Mario’s in the South Side in December.

According to court documents, charges of resisting arrest and terroristic threats were withdrawn and his charge of disorderly conduct was moved to non-traffic court.

Kelly pleaded guilty on Thursday and the judge gave him time served.

The criminal complaint says police were called to Mario’s South Side Saloon in December for a man, identified as Kelly, refusing to leave.

He’s accused of also threatening an employee, saying he would “knock him the (expletive) out” because the jukebox didn’t play the song he requested.

Kelly allegedly resisted arrest and the criminal complaint says the situation was getting out of hand. In order to “gain control,” the officer punched Kelly in the face multiple times. Kelly was then arrested.

He played several games with the Steelers this past season, which is his first. He was cut from the team after his arrest.