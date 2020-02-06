CLEVELAND (AP) — The home of an Ohio minor league baseball team will extend safety netting in an effort to protect fans from being injured by foul balls.
The Akron RubberDucks are joining a number of professional teams in extending netting to make for a safer experience for fans.
Beginning with the 2020 season, the RubberDucks will extend the netting from foul pole to foul pole at Canal Park.
The decision comes after a recent study found that more than 800 fans have been injured by baseballs while attending a Major League Baseball game during the last eight seasons.
