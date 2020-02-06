  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    04:00 AMCBS Morning News
    04:30 AMKDKA-TV Morning News at 4:30AM
    05:00 AMKDKA-TV Morning News at 5AM
    06:00 AMKDKA-TV Morning News at 6AM
    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baseball News, Cleveland News, Minor League Baseball


CLEVELAND (AP) — The home of an Ohio minor league baseball team will extend safety netting in an effort to protect fans from being injured by foul balls.

The Akron RubberDucks are joining a number of professional teams in extending netting to make for a safer experience for fans.

Beginning with the 2020 season, the RubberDucks will extend the netting from foul pole to foul pole at Canal Park.

Related: Bill Seeks Extended Safety Netting At All Ohio Professional Baseball Parks

The decision comes after a recent study found that more than 800 fans have been injured by baseballs while attending a Major League Baseball game during the last eight seasons.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments