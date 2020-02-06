PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There are still many questions about what happened the night of the deadly bus crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike last month.

The preliminary report on the crash on January 5th is expected to be released Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

Five people were killed and over sixty were injured in the crash that involved a tour bus and three tractor-trailers.

The preliminary report will not include a finding of the cause.

The NTSB will be looking at three factors in their investigation into the crash — man, machinery, and environment.

The full investigation into the crash is expected to take anywhere from 18 to 24 months.

