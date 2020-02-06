Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Opera has announced it’s 2020-21 season, the company’s 82nd season overall.
The season will consist of three operas produced at the Benedum Center, one at Pittsburgh CAPA School Theater, the Second Stage Project at Pittsburgh Opera Headquarters, and a Pittsburgh premiere at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center.
Productions across the venues include:
- “Rusalka”
- “The Magic Flute”
- “Aida”
- “Charlie Parker’s Yardbird”
- “Emmeline”
- “Soldier Songs”
For more information, The Pittsburgh Opera provides information online.
