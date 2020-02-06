  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Christmas Tree Recycling Program, Christmas Trees, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Public Works, Recycling


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Ever wonder what happens to Pittsburgh’s Christmas trees after they get taken down and thrown out? More than 3,000 of them are going to be turned into 36.8 tons of mulch.

Pittsburgh Public Works shared the end results of its Christmas Tree Recycling Program on Twitter. It says a total of 3,255 trees were collected, which is a nearly 60 percent increase from the 2,050 collected in 2019.

Last year, the city expanded its drop-off sites to 10 locations. This year, it was further expanded to 12.

The Forestry and Environmental Services division will chip the trees into pine mulch, which will then be available for free this spring.

On Twitter, Pittsburgh Public Works says to “stay tuned” for the mulch giveaway dates.

Comments