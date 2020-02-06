Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After days of the Rolling Stones hinting at a 2020 tour, fans in Pittsburgh are about to get some “Satisfaction.”
The Rolling Stones are bringing their just-announced tour to Heinz Field on June 23rd.
In the days leading up to the big announcement, the Rolling Stones logo was spotted on Heinz Field, as well as billboards around the Pittsburgh area.
Tickets will go on sale February 14th.
The band was on the road last summer for their “No Filter Tour,” but Pittsburgh wasn’t one of the stops.
