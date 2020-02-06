Filed Under:Accident, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Route 22, Salem Township, Tractor Trailer


SALEM TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Hazmat crews are working to clean up a fuel spill following an accident between a vehicle and a tractor-trailer.

The accident occurred just before 5:00 a.m. at the intersection of Route 22 and Route 119.

There were no reported injuries but the tractor-trailer’s fuel tank was punctured.

The eastbound lanes are closed while the crews work to clean up the spill.

It is undetermined how long the lanes will be closed.

