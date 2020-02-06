Comments
SALEM TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Hazmat crews are working to clean up a fuel spill following an accident between a vehicle and a tractor-trailer.
The accident occurred just before 5:00 a.m. at the intersection of Route 22 and Route 119.
There were no reported injuries but the tractor-trailer’s fuel tank was punctured.
The eastbound lanes are closed while the crews work to clean up the spill.
UPDATE: The eastbound lanes are closed, but traffic is getting by in the westbound direction.
— Rick Dayton (@rickdayton) February 6, 2020
It is undetermined how long the lanes will be closed.
