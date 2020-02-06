



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of Western Pennsylvania, as well as parts of Ohio and West Virginia.

The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect midnight and last through 1 p.m. Friday. Portions of northwest, southwest and western Pennsylvania, east central Ohio and the northern panhandle of West Virginia are under the advisory.

This advisory will remain in effect for the ridges until 7 p.m. Friday, though.

While we are not looking at big accumulations, KDKA Meteorologist Ray Petelin says the timing of this system will likely cause impacts.

Rain will mix with snow, overnight, but the snow will win out by 6 a.m. Ray Petelin says snow showers will continue through the day.

Since rain is coming in first, crews will not be able to pre-treat the roads in anticipation of the snow.

Most spots will see up to 2 inches, however the typical areas that see more, like the ridges and I-80 corridor, will see 2 to 4 inches. Scattered snow will continue into the weekend.

