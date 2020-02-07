Comments
MIAMI (KDKA) — The Antonio Brown apartment saga is coming to a close.
On Friday, TMZ reported that the former Pittsburgh Steeler has been found liable for damages to his Miami apartment in April of 2018.
The apartment complex filed the lawsuit after Brown was accused of throwing an ottoman off of a balcony while almost hitting a young child below.
A separate lawsuit regarding the child’s safety was settled out of court earlier this year
The condo board at The Mansions at Acqualina said Brown’s behavior violated the condo rules and asked Brown to vacate.
Brown argued his former trainer was the one who did the damage, but the judge ruled Brown was responsible.
