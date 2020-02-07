Comments
BEAVER FALLS (KDKA) — Following this morning’s snowstorm, Beaver County officials are setting up warming shelters for people who need to escape the cold weather.
Two plus inches fell across the region Friday morning.
With all that snow and temperatures hovering in the lower 30s, four warming shelters have been opened across Beaver County.
Here’s the list:
- The Cornerstone – 600 6th Street Beaver Falls
- New Brighton Municipal Building – 610 Third Ave New Brighton
- Uncommon Grounds Café – 380 Franklin Avenue Aliquippa
- The Center for Hope – 740 Park Road Ambridge (hours: Mon-Wed 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.; Thursdays 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. includes a hot meal)
For more information, call The Cornerstone at 724-846-6400 ext. 140 or the Homeless Hotline at 724-714-6203.
