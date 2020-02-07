Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Due to the winter weather and snow, PennDOT has announced a temporary reduced speed limit on the Beaver Valley Expressway and Interstate 80 to 45 mph.
The reduced speed limit will be in effect in Beaver and Lawrence counties between the Allegheny County line to the Mercer County line on the Beaver Valley Expressway.
As for Interstate 80, the reduced speed limit will take place in Butler, Clarion, and Jefferson counties.
PennDOT is reminding drivers that despite having plows and crews treating roadways, their goal is to keep roads passable not completely free of ice or snow.
They will be treating roads until the snow stops and the roads are clear.
You can track plows on the PennDOT 511 website.
