SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A dead 15-foot long python has been found in York County.
Springettsbury Township Police Department shared a photo of a python that was found dead in a wooded area on Thursday afternoon.
On Facebook, they say officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Whiteford Road for a report of a large snake. When they arrived, officers found the 15-foot python dead.
This summer, a “dangerous” 15-foot pet python broke out of its enclosure and slithered into the woods outside Morgantown.
The alleged owner was arrested and charged with allowing an animal to run at large.
A second python — this time, 11 feet long — also escaped in West Virginia in the fall.
While it appears that python was never found, Springettsbury Township Police say they don’t know where the snake came from or how long it had been there.
