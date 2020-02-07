



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Similar to the now defunct AAF launch last year, there are plenty of former Steelers ready to strap the gear back on in the XFL.

The relaunch of the XFL takes place this weekend, with four televised games. Two will take place Saturday afternoon and two on Sunday. The league features some new rules that are different from the NFL, and are implemented to make games quicker.

“Want full insight on ALL the XFL rules? Here you go ➡️”

Want full insight on ALL the XFL rules? Here you go ➡️ https://t.co/chJdK58LmB — XFL (@xfl2020) February 7, 2020

The most notable former players that donned the black and gold is Landry Jones, who was touted as the first player to be drafted to the new XFL and is currently on the roster for the Dallas Renegades, who debut Sunday. Jones will miss the season opener with a knee injury that he suffered in early January during the team’s training camp.

“Phillip Nelson will start at QB Week 1 for @XFLRenegades. Presumably, this means that Landry Jones is out.”

Phillip Nelson will start at QB Week 1 for @XFLRenegades. Presumably, this means that Landry Jones is out. pic.twitter.com/NHghdOrNbF — XFL News + Updates (@xfl_updates) February 7, 2020

Veteran receiver Eli Rogers is in D.C. and will make his debut with the Defenders this weekend.

Other former Steelers draft picks are in the league, including safety Shamarko Thomas, cornerback Doran Grant and wide receiver Sammie Coates.

Here is the full list of former Steelers that are in the XFL.

DALLAS RENEGADES

– QB Landry Jones (Hurt)

– OLB Tegray Scales

D.C. DEFENDERS

– WR Eli Rogers

– S Shamarko Thomas

– CB Doran Grant

HOUSTON ROUGHNECKS

– WR Sammie Coates

– DL Caushaud Lyons

– DL Johnny Maxey

LOS ANGELES WILDCATS

– S Jack Tocho

NEW YORK GUARDIANS

– K Matt McCrane

– S Dravon Askew-Henry

SEATTLE DRAGONS

– ILB Steven Johnson

ST. LOUIS BATTLEHAWKS

– ILB Terence Garvin

– DT Casey Sayles

TAMPA BAY VIPERS

– S Marcelis Branch

Full rosters for the new XFL teams can be found here.