PARKS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Firefighters had to extinguish a large house fire in Parks Township that had flames shooting out of the windows.
The fire was reported just after 12:00 a.m. and occurred at a house in the 1100 block of Washington Street.
According to the fire chief, a wood burner at the back of the home could be responsible for the fire.
Everyone inside was able to get out safely with no injuries and the homeowner called fire crews after he was woken up by the smell of burning plastic.
