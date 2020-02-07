Comments
MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are asking the public for help finding a missing person from McKeesport.
McKeesport Police say they are looking for Michael Johnson, who lives on the 600 block of Lysle Boulevard. He was last seen on Feb. 2 around 8:10 p.m., police say.
He was last seen wearing blue/green shorts, a pink shirt, black jacket and white shoes. Police describe him as a black male who is 6 feet tall.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 412-675-5015.
