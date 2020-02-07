



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The snow is finally here.

After a good, old fashioned Pennsylvania snow day, we are going to see the snow taper off on Friday night.

Chilly temperatures can be expected, along with breezy conditions.

Saturday starts off quiet, but a few snow showers will develop in the afternoon.

An inch or fewer of accumulation is possible.

While we could see a stray snow shower or two early on Sunday, the bulk of the day looks quiet.

Heading into Sunday night into Monday, another warm front lifts into the area, bringing another round of late-night rain and snow that will transition to daytime rain on Monday.

