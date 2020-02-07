Comments
PENN HILLS (KDKA) — Police and paramedics responded to the scene of an accident in Penn Hills.
One person was transported to a local hospital for treatment after a vehicle was driven into a creek on Lincoln Road.
Their condition is unknown.
The accident was reported just after 2:00 a.m. Friday morning.
Police are still on the scene waiting to get the vehicle removed from the creek.
There is no word on how the accident happened.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
You must log in to post a comment.