  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    03:40 AMCBS Overnight News
    04:00 AMKDKA-TV News - Special Edition
    04:30 AMKDKA-TV Morning News at 4:30AM
    05:00 AMKDKA-TV Morning News at 5AM
    06:00 AMKDKA-TV Morning News at 6AM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Car Accident, Penn Hills


PENN HILLS (KDKA) — Police and paramedics responded to the scene of an accident in Penn Hills.

One person was transported to a local hospital for treatment after a vehicle was driven into a creek on Lincoln Road.

Their condition is unknown.

The accident was reported just after 2:00 a.m. Friday morning.

Police are still on the scene waiting to get the vehicle removed from the creek.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

There is no word on how the accident happened.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments