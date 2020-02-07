MONONGAHELA, Pa. (KDKA) — Ringgold School District is using a Flexible Instruction Day due to a threat at the Middle School.
On the evening of February 6, 2020, Ringgold School District received Safe 2 Say tips regarding safety concerns at the Ringgold Middle School.
Local police were notified and are in the process of investigating each tip in coordination with the Ringgold School District Police.
Per a statement released by the school district, Friday February 7, 2020 will be a FID (Flexible Instruction Day) for the Ringgold School District.
Students are reminded to enter their attendance on Friday via the district website or the Ringgold App.
The district is urgent parents and guardians to continue to speak to their children about the importance of school safety.
You must log in to post a comment.