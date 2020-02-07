BLOOMFIELD (KDKA) — A developer with close ties to Giant Eagle is the new owner of the only grocery store in Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood.

The Shursave IGA is at the gateway to Pittsburgh’s Little Italy.

The only grocery store in the area has served Bloomfield for decades.

When it was up for sale, there was fear that the community would lose its only grocery store.

But it was revealed on Friday that Echo Realty shelled out nearly $6 million for the Shursave.

In a statement from Echo Reality, they said, “For now, the Bloomfield Shursave IGA continues to operate at the site.”

Company CEO Thomas Karet added: “We are excited to add this well-located property to our portfolio of real estate holdings.”

A community group has already been contacted by the new owner.

“We are cautiously optimistic,” Christina Howell of Bloomfield Development Corp. said. “There aren’t any plans created that he could share. It was very heartening to hear him reach out.”

Howell and the Bloomfield Development Corporation have been fighting to preserve a grocery store and get affordable housing at the site.

There is growing optimism that it just may happen.

“This is the most convenient store in all of Bloomfield, Lawrenceville and the surrounding area, Polish Hill,” one shopper said.

A spokesperson for Giant Eagle said, “As of right now, Giant Eagle has nothing to do with the project.” But the spokesperson left the possibility of fetting involved in the future.