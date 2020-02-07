Comments
WEST LEBANON, Pa. (KDKA) – State police are looking for a 55-year-old woman who was last seen in Indiana County.
According to police, Lori Ann Lane was reported missing by a family member Friday morning. She was last seen Thursday around 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. at her house along Vellesig Road in Young Township, Indiana County.
She’s believed to be driving a 2003 Honda Pilot with the license plate KVY7890. She could be driving to the Saltsburg or Apollo areas.
Police describe her as 5-foot-3 with blue eyes and brown hair, last wearing a white fleece jacket and black leggings.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
