Filed Under:Indiana County, Local TV, Missing Person, Missing Woman, State Police, Young Township


WEST LEBANON, Pa. (KDKA) – State police are looking for a 55-year-old woman who was last seen in Indiana County.

According to police, Lori Ann Lane was reported missing by a family member Friday morning. She was last seen Thursday around 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. at her house along Vellesig Road in Young Township, Indiana County.

(Photo Credit: State Police)

She’s believed to be driving a 2003 Honda Pilot with the license plate KVY7890. She could be driving to the Saltsburg or Apollo areas.

Police describe her as 5-foot-3 with blue eyes and brown hair, last wearing a white fleece jacket and black leggings.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

