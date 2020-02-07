PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The attorneys for Cheron Shelton, the suspect in the Wilkinsburg mass shooting case, say they were contacted by a witness who claimed the DA’s office paid them to fabricate claims against Shelton.
KDKA’s Amy Wadas was in court for day five of Cheron Shelton’s homicide trial. Shelton’s attorneys say a witness allegedly told them he was being paid by the district attorney’s office to make up claims against Shelton.
NEW: Cheron Shelton’s attorneys told court they were contacted by a witness on day one of Wilkinsburg mass shooting trial claiming DA’s office paid witness, pressuring him to fabricate claims against Shelton. A motion was filed to delay or have mistrial, which was denied.@KDKA
— Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) February 7, 2020
Because of this, a motion was filed to delay or have a mistrial. The motion was denied.
Shelton is charged with killing five people and an unborn baby at a backyard barbecue in Wilkinsburg almost four years ago.
RELATED STORIES:
- Judge Holds Man In Contempt Of Court, Sentences Him To Jail Time For ‘Obstructing’ Wilkinsburg Mass Shooting Trial
- Wilkinsburg Mass Shooting Suspect Robert Thomas Out Of Jail After Having Case Dismissed
- Wilkinsburg Mass Shooting Trial Getting Underway, Judge Tosses Case Against Suspect Robert Thomas
- Key Witness In Wilkinsburg Mass Shooting Trial Not To Testify
- Jury Selection Underway For Trial Of 2 Men Charged In Backyard Barbecue Mass Shooting
- Judge Considers Motion To Bar Death Penalty In Wilkinsburg Cookout Slayings
- Gag Order Issued In Wilkinsburg Cookout Ambush Case
There was also attention on a potential witness at the beginning of this case, with charges dismissed against one of the suspects after a main witness to testify against him allegedly confessed to killing a 15-month-old baby. Since that witness’ credibility was in question, prosecution decided he wouldn’t testify.
The motion to delay or have a mistrial was dismissed and the jury will be back in the courtroom Monday at 9 a.m.
Stay with KDKA for Amy Wadas’ full report at 5 and 6.
You must log in to post a comment.