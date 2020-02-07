



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The attorneys for Cheron Shelton, the suspect in the Wilkinsburg mass shooting case, say they were contacted by a witness who claimed the DA’s office paid them to fabricate claims against Shelton.

KDKA’s Amy Wadas was in court for day five of Cheron Shelton’s homicide trial. Shelton’s attorneys say a witness allegedly told them he was being paid by the district attorney’s office to make up claims against Shelton.

Because of this, a motion was filed to delay or have a mistrial. The motion was denied.

Shelton is charged with killing five people and an unborn baby at a backyard barbecue in Wilkinsburg almost four years ago.

There was also attention on a potential witness at the beginning of this case, with charges dismissed against one of the suspects after a main witness to testify against him allegedly confessed to killing a 15-month-old baby. Since that witness’ credibility was in question, prosecution decided he wouldn’t testify.

The motion to delay or have a mistrial was dismissed and the jury will be back in the courtroom Monday at 9 a.m.

