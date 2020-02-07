SCHOOL DELAYS:Check The Growing List Of School Delays
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When the snow comes in fast and hard, it impacts more than just the cars on the road.

Airports, public transit, and so much more take a hit.

Pittsburgh International Airport is reminding travelers that have flights planned for the day to allow themselves extra time to get to the airport as well as to remain in the loop if their flights are delayed or even canceled.

Travelers planning to fly out of Pittsburgh International Airport can check their flight status on their website.

There is always the concern of how the Port Authority will be impacted once snow arrives.

As of early Friday morning, they are reminding riders that there will be delays of around 20 minutes.

Port Authority riders can find the latest news and alerts on their alerts page.

Stick with KDKA for the latest weather, traffic and news updates when the snow comes!

