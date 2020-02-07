



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When the snow comes in fast and hard, it impacts more than just the cars on the road.

Airports, public transit, and so much more take a hit.

Please use caution and allow extra travel time if you’re heading to the airport this morning. Delays are possible – continue to check flight status with your airline before leaving. https://t.co/wALpuu9FFf — Pittsburgh International Airport (@PITairport) February 7, 2020

Pittsburgh International Airport is reminding travelers that have flights planned for the day to allow themselves extra time to get to the airport as well as to remain in the loop if their flights are delayed or even canceled.

Travelers planning to fly out of Pittsburgh International Airport can check their flight status on their website.

As the snow continues to fall, we have systemwide delays of about 20 minutes. Please allow for additional travel time and be careful out there. — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) February 7, 2020

There is always the concern of how the Port Authority will be impacted once snow arrives.

As of early Friday morning, they are reminding riders that there will be delays of around 20 minutes.

Port Authority riders can find the latest news and alerts on their alerts page.

