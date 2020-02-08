Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With two local Catholic schools closing at the end of the school year, families are being invited to a school fair to find new schools.
In January, the Diocese of Pittsburgh announced that two local Catholic schools would be closing, and that four others would be merging.
St. Maria Goretti School in Bloomfield and East Catholic School in Forest Hills are the two set to close at the end of the school year.
Families of those who attend the two schools are being invited to attend a school fair to help choose a new school.
