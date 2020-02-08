



WEST LEBANON (KDKA) — A missing woman from West Lebanon was found dead by police yesterday.

Lori Ann Lane, 55, was found deceased in her car, which was overturned in a stream along Taylor Road in Armstrong Township in Indiana County around 4 p.m. on Friday. Passersby notified police when they saw the vehicle overturned.

Lane was reported missing by family members yesterday morning. She had last been seen on Feb. 6 around 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. that night at her residence along Vellesig Road in Young Township, Indiana County.

Pennsylvania State Police conducted an investigation. Foul play is not suspected in Lane’s death, but the cause of death has not been released at this time.