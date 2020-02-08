NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Human beings aren’t the only ones that police officers help save.

When New Castle Police Department officers were dispatched George Washington School, they thought they were going to be rescuing a raccoon.

It turns out it was a young pigeon that was stuck in a chimney because it was too young to fly.

Officers were able to retrieve the bird and drove around with it until a Wildlife Refuge group called “Wildlife in Need” was able to take it.

If officers had not retrieved the pigeon, it likely would not have survived, as the mother was not able to reach it.

“Wildlife in Need” say that they will release it back into the wild when it is done being cared for.